KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

  • A report co-written by former Alaska budget director Donna Arduin ranks her former boss, Gov. Mike Dunleavy, as the second-worst governor in the country on what it calls “economic freedom,”
  • At least 38 people who are currently homeless in Juneau have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Now, with temperatures dipping below freezing this weekend, local shelters must weigh the risks of staying open or closing to slow the spread,
  • Reducing the size of the state’s ferry fleet was among the cost-saving recommendations from a work group looking to make the Alaska Marine Highway System more efficient. Now, the state is redoubling its efforts to sell its two fast ferries,
  • A data nerd in Juneau who likes digging through Alaska’s voter rolls found something strange: scores of apparently double votes in the August primaries, and one person who already appeared to have voted twice in the November general election.