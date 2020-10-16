Newscast – Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

A report co-written by former Alaska budget director Donna Arduin ranks her former boss, Gov. Mike Dunleavy, as the second-worst governor in the country on what it calls “economic freedom,”
At least 38 people who are currently homeless in Juneau have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Now, with temperatures dipping below freezing this weekend, local shelters must weigh the risks of staying open or closing to slow the spread,
Reducing the size of the state’s ferry fleet was among the cost-saving recommendations from a work group looking to make the Alaska Marine Highway System more efficient. Now, the state is redoubling its efforts to sell its two fast ferries,
A data nerd in Juneau who likes digging through Alaska’s voter rolls found something strange: scores of apparently double votes in the August primaries, and one person who already appeared to have voted twice in the November general election.