New poll finds Sullivan ahead in race to keep U.S. Senate seat

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan is leading challenger Al Gross in a new poll of likely Alaska voters.

The New York Times/Siena College poll released Friday says Sullivan, a Republican, is ahead of Gross, 45% to 37%.

Other polls had suggested the Senate race was tighter.

A Harstad Strategic Research poll from earlier in the week found Gross ahead by 1 percentage point, but the the New York Times/Siena College poll is highly rated for its methods, winning an A+ grade from FiveThirtyEight.com.

Outside groups have been pouring millions of dollars into the race in recent weeks. Democrats sensed it might be a chance to pick up a Senate seat, and Republicans feared Sullivan was in danger.

The same New York Times/Siena College poll found Congressman Don Young, a Republican, ahead of independent Alyse Galvin, 49% to 41%. She lost to him two years ago by about that margin.

The poll of 423 likely voters was conducted Oct. 9-14 and included rural parts of the state.