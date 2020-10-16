Juneau Schools offer free breakfast and lunch for Alaska Day

The Juneau School District is serving four days worth of free meals for the Alaska day holiday this weekend. That includes free breakfast and lunch.

Hot serve favorites include French toast, breakfast omelet taco and oatmeal for breakfast. The lunch menu includes cheeseburger, burritos and grilled chicken burgers. Here’s the full menu.

Meals are also available for pickup at any district school for children 18 and under today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and families can pick up meals at Gruening Park apartments and Cedar Park apartments from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today.

The district is providing a total of 3,400 lunch meals and the same amount of breakfast meals for any student, regardless of eligibility.

More information can be found on the district’s Facebook page.