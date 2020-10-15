KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, October 15, 2020

  • Counting for the 2020 Census ends today. That’s following a Supreme Court ruling earlier this week that allows the federal government to end the count early.
  • More than 17,000 Alaskans’ absentee ballots have already been returned to the state Division of Elections. That leaves hundreds of thousands who still have a chance to vote.
  • The so-called “Pebble Tapes” that came out last month revealed how the company talked to potential investors about its sway over elected officials, among other things.