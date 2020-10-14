Dunleavy administration announces 3 COVID-19 cases

A staffer from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Anchorage office felt sick last weekend and tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a round of tests Tuesday for employees from the governor’s and lieutenant governor’s offices in the city.

Two more employees then tested positive, according to a statement Wednesday from the governor’s office.

Both Dunleavy’s and Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer’s results came back negative, according to the statement.

There were no additional details about who tested positive or how closely they work with the governor.

The office is putting in place “standard protocols to prevent further cases” and is letting staff members who can work from home do so, the statement said.

The employee who first tested positive is now in good health and quarantined at home, according to the statement.

