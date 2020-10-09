KTOO

Newscast – Friday, October 9, 2020

  • Voting in Juneau’s first by-mail local election ended Tuesday, but results aren’t expected until later Friday.
  • Yakutat has a new health center after nearly six years of planning and construction.
  • Alaska’s U.S. Senate race this year was not expected to be especially competitive — incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan was predicted to cruise to victory.
  • Industry opponents of a ballot measure to raise oil taxes have donated most of the money given to all Alaska political campaigns at the state level this year.
