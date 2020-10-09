Newscast – Friday, October 9, 2020

In this newscast:
- Voting in Juneau’s first by-mail local election ended Tuesday, but results aren’t expected until later Friday.
- Yakutat has a new health center after nearly six years of planning and construction.
- Alaska’s U.S. Senate race this year was not expected to be especially competitive — incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan was predicted to cruise to victory.
- Industry opponents of a ballot measure to raise oil taxes have donated most of the money given to all Alaska political campaigns at the state level this year.