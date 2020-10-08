KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, October 8, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • The Census Bureau reports that almost all Alaskan households have been counted already. But the accuracy of that number is in question.
  • Ketchikan emergency officials raised the community’s pandemic alert level to “moderate” after reporting five new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
  • Alaska’s elections watchdog commission says a group opposing a ballot measure to overhaul elections violated state law by airing radio ads with outdated contributors and ordered the group to redo or take down the ads.
  • More than 40% of registered voters in Juneau voted in the capital city’s first by mail election.
X