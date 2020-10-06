Haines Borough spends $20K to incentivize local shopping

The Haines Borough is spending $20,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to incentivize people to shop locally. The Haines Shop Local and Save program will run through the month of October.

Haines residents who spend $300 locally during October could qualify for an additional $100 to spend at local stores.

“We are putting money into the hands of our local small businesses when they need it the most,” said David Simmons, Haines Economic Development Corporation’s interim executive director.

Simmons is working with the Chamber of Commerce to roll out the plan. He and Chamber Director Tracey Harmon enlisted dozens of businesses to participate.

It’s free for businesses; the municipality is giving away the incentive money on the condition that it be spent locally.

“What I love about the program is it’s taking $20,000 and turning it into $40,000,” Harmon said.

The municipality has $20,000 to give away, so the first 200 people who spend $300 at participating local businesses get another $100 to spend.

The program runs through the end of the month or until the money runs out.

It sounds like an easy hundred bucks, but there are a few rules. The spending — that $300 — has to be discretionary so not fuel, groceries or utilities.

“So books, massages, or a weekend getaway at a hotel here in town, all of these purchases will qualify for the program,” said Simmons.

Expenses for tools, jewelry or art also qualify.

Once people have $300 worth of receipts, they can apply online with HEDC or the Chamber. Harmon says 30 people have already filed their receipts on the first day of the program.

Applications and a list of participating businesses are online at the HEDC or Haines Chamber of Commerce websites.