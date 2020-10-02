Alaska Airlines announces hundreds of layoffs and furloughs

Alaska Airlines is cutting nearly 450 flight attendants and others from its payroll while the company is borrowing more than $1.3 billion from the U.S. Treasury.

The company announced in June that it would likely begin cutting jobs this month. Airlines are struggling with a steep drop in travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That decline drove another Alaska air carrier, the RavnAir Group, into bankruptcy.

The Alaska Airlines layoffs are dwarfed by those at two other major carriers. American Airlines and United Airlines announced earlier this week that they will furlough a total of 32,000 workers.

All three airlines are pushing for Congress and the White House to come to another deal on coronavirus relief that would include grants to airlines, including as much as another $25 billion that would pay airline workers for the next six months.