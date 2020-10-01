It’s official: Anchorage School District postpones start of in-person classes

Anchorage School District elementary students will not return to in-person classes on Oct. 19 because of an increase of COVID-19 infections in the city.

The district made the postponement official in an email to families on Thursday. Anchorage Schools Superintendent Deena Bishop had mentioned earlier this week that a rapid increase of coronavirus infections would likely delay bringing kids back to classrooms.

The number of new infections per 100,000 Anchorage residents during the last seven days is more than 50% higher than the week prior, according to district data.

The district does not yet have a set date to resume in-person classes, said Thursday’s email signed by Bishop.

Bishop said not having kids in schools has created a significant disruption among students and their families, especially young students and students with special needs. The district’s primary goal is to return to in-person learning, said Bishop’s email.

“It is readily apparent that online school options, although valuable, cannot equal the quality education, specialized services, and equity of access our students need and deserve,” the email said. “The disparity we see in our learning outcomes is growing, and the concern for our students’ mental health continues to increase.”

Anchorage’s school year started Aug. 20 with all classes online.

A few weeks later, the district allowed its high school sports teams to move forward with practices and games.

Now, the district’s high school volleyball program is on hold because of COVID-19 infection.

On Thursday, the district announced a two-week closure of the volleyball program “due to an increasing number of individual cases resulting in multiple team quarantines,” said Bishop’s email.

“While mitigation procedures have been successful thus far in limiting secondary exposure in our gyms and fields, ASD believes this action was necessary to prevent further spread of COVID-19 within the bubble of the volleyball program as well as the greater community,” the email said.

Bishop said the district will provide another update on the status of in-person schooling on Oct. 15. She called on Anchorage residents to help get classrooms open by wearing face masks in public, washing their hands and practicing social distancing.

Bishop said smaller programs like reading tutors will continue in school buildings, and she hopes to offer more part-time support programs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.