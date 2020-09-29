Yakutat officials ask residents to get tested for COVID-19 after several visitors test positive

Officials in Yakutat are asking those who visited local businesses in the last two weeks to get tested for the coronavirus. That’s after several out-of-state visitors to the remote community tested positive.

The Yakutat COVID-19 Incident Command announced on Sept. 28 that the group visited Yakutat for about a week and left on Sept. 20.

Some of the visitors started showing symptoms while in Yakutat. Others did not show symptoms, and others had symptoms once they left. They visited local restaurants, bars and businesses. All of them have returned to their home states, according to a press release from Yakutat Public Safety.

Local officials have reported no new resident cases since last week. They’re reporting eight total cases of the coronavirus, and two active cases. One of those cases was tied to community spread.