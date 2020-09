Christina Love hosts on Monday, September 28, 2020.

As a person who is in recovery from COVID-19, host Christina Love will moderate a discussion titled “COVID in the Margins” with people who have been directly affected by the virus.

That’s Monday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

Tune in to KTOO on Monday evening at 7:00 pm for an encore airing of the Mudrooms Sampler from August 2019.