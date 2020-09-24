Kiana resident tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from Red Dog Mine

A resident of the Northwest Arctic village of Kiana has tested positive for COVID-19 after flying home from Red Dog Mine, local officials confirmed.

“They tested negative at Red Dog,” said village tribal president Ely Cyrus. “And I guess the results of the test on the third day was delayed, so they were allowed to come back to Kiana. And two days after they got back to Kiana, their positive test was confirmed, so they were in the community for a couple days.”

Cyrus says the individual and their family immediately went into medical isolation, and the local school has moved back into the red, high-risk zone — which means school will be entirely remote.

Teck, the operators of the mine, recently suspended travel from Red Dog to regional village communities. They’d previously suspended outbound village travel in March, resuming travel in May. This most recent restriction was lifted Monday.

Cyrus says the tribal council is asking Red Dog to suspend flights into Kiana as the mine continues its new testing protocols. People leaving Red Dog are now required to take two COVID-19 tests, with a three-day isolation period in between them.

“With this one that just kind of slipped through, we just ask that they hold off for a week or so on letting travelers back in, so they can update what their testing standard is,” Cyrus said.

There are currently 21 active cases of COVID-19 at Red Dog Mine.