WATCH: City officials give weekly community update on local COVID-19 response

The City and Borough of Juneau’s weekly community update is at 4 p.m. today.

City Manager Rorie Watt and other members of the city’s emergency operations center will provide information about the COVID-19 response in Juneau and answer questions.

Juneau’s COVID-19 risk assessment level remains high due to significant rates of community spread during the last couple of weeks. According to the latest local numbers, 56 people tested positive over the last two weeks. Nearly half of those cases have been attributed to community spread, meaning no known source of exposure has been identified.

In the meantime, the number of positive cases associated with a social gathering in late August has risen to almost 40, prompting the city to issue an emergency order closing bars to indoor service and reducing restaurants to half capacity.

Community members can submit questions to COVIDquestions@juneau.org.

Watch on Zoom, Facebook Live or here once the meeting is live. You can also call the city to listen by phone by calling 1-346-248-7799 or 1-669-900-6833 or 1-253-215-8782, webinar ID 985 6308 5159.