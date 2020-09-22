KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, September 22, 2020

In this newscast:

  • Sen. Lisa Murkowksi backtracks comments saying she would not support President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court,
  • Sen. Dan Sullivan says he looks forward to voting on Trump’s SCOTUS nominee,
  • only one person called in to a comment at a public hearing about ballot Measure 2,
  • secret videos show Pebble Mine executives discussing working with Donlin Gold,
  • Southeast Alaska won’t have a commercial red king crab fishery again this year,
  • and conservation groups seek to stall a liquefied natural gas project in Alaska.

