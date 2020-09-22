New COVID-19 case in Angoon sets off emergency travel order

The City of Angoon announced a new case of the coronavirus on Sept. 20.

Close contacts of the person who tested positive are limited to other members of their household, according to public health officials who conducted contact tracing. The individual and their family are isolating.

This brings the total number of cases in Angoon to 12, and it’s the first active case in over two weeks. It also triggers the resumption of an emergency travel order that requires incoming travelers to “practice extreme social distancing measures” for two weeks. The order expired after all of Angoon’s cases were marked recovered on Sept. 15.

Angoon’s mayor is asking all residents and visitors to minimize travel as much as possible and is encouraging residents to take advantage of expanded community-wide testing.

The Angoon Community Association and city office are closed to the public, and Angoon schools resumed distance learning on Sept. 21.