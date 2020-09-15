Watch: Juneau holds community update on COVID-19

The City and Borough of Juneau’s weekly community update is at 4 p.m. today.

City Manager Rorie Watt and other members of the city’s emergency operations center will provide information about the COVID-19 response in Juneau and answer questions. This week, CBJ Election Official Beth McEwen will give an update on the upcoming municipal election.

Community members can submit questions to COVIDquestions@juneau.org.

Juneau has seen a surge in new cases reported over the past few weeks, and the city recently closed indoor service in bars and reduced restaurants to half-capacity.

Watch on Zoom, Facebook Live or here once the meeting is live. You can also call the city to listen by phone by calling 1-346-248-7799 or 1-669-900-6833 or 1-253-215-8782, webinar ID 985 6308 5159.