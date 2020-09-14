Newscast – Monday, September 14, 2020

In this newscast:
- Bars in Juneau closed for indoor service on Saturday following a spike in residents testing positive for COVID-19.
- Petersburg Borough assembly is considering writing an opinion on a draft senate bill that would give federal land to five Southeast communities.
- Over the weekend, teams scoured the scorched earth at the Kodiak Pacific Spaceport to recover what’s left Astra’s 3.1 rocket.
- Anchorage will receive federal support to aid in the suppression of the coronavirus outbreak among its homeless population.