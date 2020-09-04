KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, September 4, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • The declining price of oil and the COVID-19 pandemic has some oyster farmers worried about the future.
  • Capital City Fire and Rescue recently refurbished one of its ambulances and the ambulance serves a second purpose as a piece of public art.
  • Alaska’s Supreme Court has blocked the state’s plan to borrow money to pay off hundreds of millions in debt to oil and gas companies.
  • A federal judge has denied a request seeking to have Alaska election officials send absentee ballot applications to all registered voters in the state.
  • The U.S. Forest Service has issued a deadline to the operator of an Alaska island boat shop to tear down the historic complex and leave but the owner says the agency’s demands are unrealistic.

Reader Interactions

X