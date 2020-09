Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

On Tuesday’s show, Haines musician Henry Leasia will play live and talk about his new album. And we’ll check in with the Zach Gordon Youth Center.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.