Newscast – Wednesday, September 2, 2020

In this newscast:
- Civil rights groups are asking Alaska’s lieutenant governor not to enforce the requirement that voters get a witness to sign the envelope of their mail-in ballots.
- Seafood companies bring thousands of seasonal workers to Alaska’s fishing towns every year, but this year’s summer workers were largely unseen.
- A company operating one of the world’s largest zinc mines in Alaska says thawing permafrost linked to global warming has forced an expenditure of $20 million.
- Documents provided to The Associated Press show the Trump administration is seeking to fast-track environmental reviews of dozens of major energy and infrastructure projects.