Watch: Juneau holds weekly community update on COVID-19

The City and Borough of Juneau’s weekly community update is at 4 p.m. today.

City Manager Rorie Watt and other members of the city’s emergency operations center will provide information about the COVID-19 response in Juneau and answer questions. Southeast Regional Nurse Manager Sarah Hargrave from the state’s Public Health Nursing will also join to explain contact tracing.

Community members can submit questions in advance to be answered during the update. The city is asking questions be sent to COVIDquestions@juneau.org.

Watch on Zoom, Facebook Live or here once the meeting is live. You can also call the city to listen by phone.