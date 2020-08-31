KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, August 31, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • Construction on a new bike track in Juneau’s Cope Park will begin as soon as the weather allows.
  • When a child needed to be medevaced to Anchorage, residents in the Southwest Alaska village of Igiugig came together to light the airport’s runway.
  • Juneau’s Augustus Brown Pool in downtown reopens on September 8 with limited capacity.
  • Restaurants and bars in Anchorage reopen today for dine-in service with multiple restrictions.
  • Administrators say student athletes at UA Fairbanks are in quarantine after players on the hockey team tested positive for COVID-19 after an off-campus party.

Reader Interactions

X