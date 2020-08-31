Newscast – Monday, August 31, 2020

In this newscast:
- Construction on a new bike track in Juneau’s Cope Park will begin as soon as the weather allows.
- When a child needed to be medevaced to Anchorage, residents in the Southwest Alaska village of Igiugig came together to light the airport’s runway.
- Juneau’s Augustus Brown Pool in downtown reopens on September 8 with limited capacity.
- Restaurants and bars in Anchorage reopen today for dine-in service with multiple restrictions.
- Administrators say student athletes at UA Fairbanks are in quarantine after players on the hockey team tested positive for COVID-19 after an off-campus party.