Despite changes in CDC guidelines, Juneau will stick with its COVID-19 testing strategy

Updated post

The City and Borough of Juneau says it’s not going to change its testing strategy to match new guidelines published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.

The CDC’s change suggested people exposed to COVID-19 “do not necessarily need a test.”

City manager Rorie Watt says the city is following the state’s testing guidelines.

“Our approach is even more testing,” he said. “We’re certainly driving in that direction and we’ve reached out to the governor and Dr. Zink and expressed the openness of CBJ partnering with the state on cutting edge testing activity.”

Watt made those comments during the city’s weekly COVID-19 update.

Deputy city manager Mila Cosgrove said during the call that family and social gatherings have helped the virus spread in recent weeks.

“Weddings, funerals, other types of gatherings where people basically come together in their social group and they feel comfortable and they put down their guard, maybe there’s eating and drinking so people are not masked up, then transmission occurs,” she said.

Watt and Cosgrove both say residents should continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands, to prevent transmission.

Watt also says it’s changing the time for its weekly community updates to Tuesdays at 5 p.m. Cosgrove says questions should be submitted by late afternoon on Mondays.

As of Thursday Juneau has 17 active cases with 1 new nonresident case announced Wednesday.

Original post

The City and Borough of Juneau’s weekly community update is at noon today.

City Manager Rorie Watt and other members of the city’s emergency operations center will provide information about the COVID-19 response in Juneau and answer questions.

Community members can submit questions, but the deadline for this week has passed. The city is asking community members to submit questions by noon each Wednesday at COVIDquestions@juneau.org.

Juneau has seen an increase in the number of new cases reported over the past month, and the city recently introduced new COVID-19 risk metrics and mitigation strategies to help respond quickly to changing pandemic conditions.

Watch on Zoom, Facebook Live or here once the meeting is live. You can also call the city to listen by phone.