Juneau man found dead at construction site in the Mendenhall Valley

A Juneau man died inside a forklift on a construction site at the end of Sherwood Lane in the Mendenhall Valley on Wednesday.

Juneau police say 33-year-old Johnathan Danial Hacko had been working and wasn’t out of sight for very long when one of his coworkers found him.

Capital City Fire and Rescue were called to the site, gave Hacko CPR and attempted to revive him, but ultimately he was pronounced dead.

Juneau Police investigated the incident. But, Lt. Krag Campbell wrote in an email that it’s not clear how Hacko died. His body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

It could take weeks to find out what caused Hacko’s death. Campbell wrote that it usually takes 2 to 3 weeks to hear from the medical examiner’s office. It could take longer if they do a toxicology report.