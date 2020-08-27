Grants available through the CARES Act

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, August 28, 2020.

On today’s show, the Juneau Community Foundations will explain how to apply for grants from the CARES Act Nonprofit Sustainability Grant Program. We’ll meet Roald Helgesen, new COO at the Central Council for Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. And the UAS department of Social Sciences details course offerings for fall (it’s not too late!).

