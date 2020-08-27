‘A large outbreak’ at Anchorage homeless shelter grows to more than 60 coronavirus cases

A state health official says the number of known COVID-19 infections linked to the Brother Francis Shelter in Anchorage has grown to more than 60.

“We are in the middle of a large outbreak at the shelter currently,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin during a call with reporters on Thursday.

McLaughlin said there have been at least five hospitalizations associated with the outbreak. Four people have been discharged from the hospital, and one is still hospitalized, he said.

The city will release more information on the cases later today, said Audrey Gray, a spokesperson for Anchorage’s Office of Emergency Management.

On Tuesday, the shelter confirmed that 20 guests had tested positive. Those cases were all asymptomatic, according to the director of the shelter, David Rittenberg. Rittenberg declined to comment about the new cases on Thursday.

In an interview Tuesday, Rittenberg said the shelter was operating at less than half capacity to allow for social distancing and currently has capacity for 114 guests. It is also taking guests’ temperatures several times a day and, since the first case was confirmed, has been testing guests three times per week.