Watch: Dunleavy administration discusses COVID-19 and the economy



Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

The governor will be joined by Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development Commissioner Julie Anderson and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.

Members of Dunleavy’s administration have been holding these briefings since March, generally they’ve shared updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates, and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

State health officials reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 among residents and one non-resident case. The resident cases include 42 from Anchorage and 14 from one or more small communities in the Bethel Census Area. The non-resident case is a visitor to Anchorage.

Dunleavy’s administration has imposed several public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages.