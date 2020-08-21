Newscast – Friday, August 21, 2020

In this newscast:
- Alaska tribal governments and organizations are asking the State of Alaska to withdraw a lawsuit filed recently in federal court, calling it “disgraceful” and “racist.”
- Alaska’s Ballot Measure 1, which seeks to increase the production tax on Alaska’s 3 biggest oil fields, is shaping up to be a big fight.
- Postmaster General Louis Dejoy says he’s considering cutting Alaska’s bypass mail program to save money.
- There are conflicting accounts over how many people were exposed to COVID-19 at the Juneau airport in early August.