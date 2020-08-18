Watch: Dunleavy administration to discuss CARES Act funding

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

The governor will be joined by Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development Commissioner Julie Anderson, Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority Executive Director Alan Weitzner, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.

Members of Dunleavy’s administration have been holding these briefings since March, generally they’ve shared updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates, and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

State health officials reported on Tuesday that an Anchorage resident in his 80s had died, making him the 29th Alaskan to have died from COVID-19. They also identified 64 new cases of COVID-19 among residents of 18 communities by Monday, and four non-resident cases Kodiak, the Kenai Peninsula Borough and the Petersburg Borough.

Hospitals reported that currently 41 people with COVID-19 are in the hospital and another six who are awaiting test results. Just over 310,000 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the state.

Dunleavy’s administration has imposed several public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages.