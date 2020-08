Tuesday August 18, we air Episode 2 of the 3-part NPR Special “Summer of Racial Reckoning.” Hosted by NPR’s Ailsa Chang and Rachel Martin, Episode Two focuses on deeply rooted systemic racism opposed in the protests.

Episode 3 will air on Monday August 24 at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM.

Folk Alley airs on KRNN 102.7 at 4:00 p.m.