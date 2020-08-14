Summer of Racial Reckoning: Episode 1

On Monday August 17 we will air Episode 1 of the NPR Special “Summer of Racial Reckoning.” Hosted by NPR’s Ailsa Chang and Rachel Martin. Episode One explores the events that have taken place and the lives of the people whose deaths have sparked nationwide protests and calls for change.

Episode 2 airs on Tuesday August 18 at 3:00 p.m. and Episode 3 will air on Monday August 24 at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM.

Folk Alley airs on KRNN 102.7 at 4:00 p.m.

Tune in Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO for the back-to-school special COVID on Campus from APM Reports