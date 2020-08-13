Newscast – Thursday, August 13, 2020

In this newscast:
- Residents clean up some racist graffiti at a Juneau park after it’s reported on a public social media page. Juneau police are investigating it as a hate crime.
- Attorneys for the family of a man fatally shot by a Juneau police officer in December say publicized audio shows the officer’s state of mind.
- Republican state House of Representatives candidate Leslei Becker took to social media on Wednesday to explain a racially charged post last year on a religious blog.
- Kensington Mine reported Wednesday that a total of 19 of its employees have now tested positive for COVID-19.