KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, August 12, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • Attorneys for the family of a man fatally shot by a Juneau police officer last December are highlighting audio of the officer talking to himself before shooting Kelly Stephens.
  • Local officials in Juneau are moving toward using a prescribed set of policies that shift on the fly, according to the community’s risk status.
  • A Petersburg-based whale watching and charter company documented a rare white orca swimming in the waters of Southeast Alaska.
  • The passenger who tested positive for coronavirus abord the only cruise ship to sail in Alaska during the pandemic does not have COVID-19.
  • The mother of a baby born on an airplane that was taking her to a hospital in Anchorage has named her son Sky to reflect his unique birth.

Reader Interactions

Stories for every side of you. Stay Connected with NPR and KTOO.
X