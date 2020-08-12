Newscast – Wednesday, August 12, 2020

In this newscast:
- Attorneys for the family of a man fatally shot by a Juneau police officer last December are highlighting audio of the officer talking to himself before shooting Kelly Stephens.
- Local officials in Juneau are moving toward using a prescribed set of policies that shift on the fly, according to the community’s risk status.
- A Petersburg-based whale watching and charter company documented a rare white orca swimming in the waters of Southeast Alaska.
- The passenger who tested positive for coronavirus abord the only cruise ship to sail in Alaska during the pandemic does not have COVID-19.
- The mother of a baby born on an airplane that was taking her to a hospital in Anchorage has named her son Sky to reflect his unique birth.