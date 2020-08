Sheli DeLaney and Mandy Nguyen host on Friday, August 7, 2020

Friday on Juneau Afternoon, Rasmuson Individual Artist Awardee Crystal Worl discusses her new project honoring Elizabeth Peratrovich. Alaska Climate Action will share details about their upcoming rally, and we’ll get updates from the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida (Indian Tribes of Alaska).

That’s Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.