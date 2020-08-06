Alaska Air to require masks for almost all travelers

Beginning Friday, August 7, Alaska Airlines will require all passengers over two years old to wear face coverings without exception, the airline said Wednesday.

“Cloth masks or face coverings will be required on all flights, at ticket counters, throughout gate areas and any other location where Alaska conducts business,” the airline posted on its site.

As supplies allow, the company will supply masks for people who forget to bring them and will remind travelers about the requirement in pre-trip communication.

“The temporary policy will be reevaluated periodically as guidance evolves,” the airline said.