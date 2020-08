On today’s show, we premiere a new month-long series featuring conversations with the Juneau Black Awareness Association Thursdays on Juneau Afternoon. Please join us as they spend the hour in discussion and dialogue about themselves, their organization, and much more. This week’s episode will include introductions and a discussion of what they hope to achieve with this series.

That’s Thursday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.