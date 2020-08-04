Juneau’s school year to start with no in-person classes

Juneau’s school year will begin on Aug. 24 with no in-person instruction.

In an email to families this afternoon, Juneau School District Superintendent Bridget Weiss announced the decision to start entirely with distance learning for all students.

She wrote that if Juneau’s public health conditions remain stable, face-to-face classes with small groups of students may begin after Labor Day. The soonest that large numbers of students would return to schools would be at the end of first quarter, Oct. 16, for older students, or the end of first trimester, Nov. 6, for younger students.

Weiss also noted some technology changes that should make distance learning go more smoothly than in the spring, when the pandemic abruptly ended in-person classes. The school district will provide Chromebooks to students who need a device for school work. Weiss said the district will also offer parents tech training.

District officials will hold another forum via Zoom at 5 p.m. Wednesday to discuss details of the school start and families’ options for the school year.

Additional information about the start of the school year is available on the district’s website including an FAQ.