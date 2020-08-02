Alaska now has more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases





Alaska’s COVID-19 count surpassed the 3,000 case mark over the weekend as Anchorage continues to experience the state’s highest rate of spread of the virus.

The state reported more than 150 cases on both Saturday and Sunday.

Anchorage made up the majority of those new cases, reporting about one hundred each day. Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz ordered bars and restaurants to once again close to indoor service in an effort to try to contain the outbreak. That order goes into effect at 8 a.m. Monday.

Alaska also reported its 24th death linked to COVID-19 on Saturday. The patient was an Anchorage resident in his fifties with underlying conditions, according to the Department of Health and Social Services.

State health officials reported last week that cases are expected to continue to rise rapidly if Alaska’s trends continue.