Kenai legislator killed in midair plane crash

Updated at 2:55 p.m.

Alaska Rep. Gary Knopp and six other people were killed in a midair plane crash on Friday.

According to Alaska State Troopers, all but one of the passengers were confirmed dead on scene, that person died on their way to the hospital.

Troopers identified those killed as Knopp, 67 of Kenai, who was the sole occupant of one plane. The six occupants of the other plane are identified as Pilot Greg Bell, 67 of Soldotna; Guide David Rogers, 40 of Kansas; Caleb Hulsey, 26 of South Carolina; Heather Hulsey, 25 of South Carolina; Mackay Hulsey 24 of South Carolina and Kirstin Wright, age 23, of South Carolina.

Bell is listed as an owner of High Adventure Air Charter. The company declined to comment Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that a single-engine de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver and a second plane collided in midair about two miles northeast of Soldotna Airport at 8:30 a.m. The agency originally described the second plane as a Piper Aztec, but later said that identification was incorrect. The make and model are not yet known.

Officials at the National Transportation Safety Board are continuing to investigate the crash, and have not yet released information on what led to the collision.

Sen. Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, remembered Knopp and Bell warmly.

“I have known Gary Knopp and Greg Bell for most of my life. Gary has served the Kenai Peninsula community for decades. I have flown with Greg and never felt to be in better, more safety-focused hands while in the air. We are reeling from the loss to our community,” Micciche wrote on social media.

Rita Geller, a shop attendant at Birch Ridge Golf Course near Soldotna, said she was outside Friday morning when she heard a “really loud, metallic sounding bang.” She looked up and saw a plane fall from the sky.

“I saw it explode, pieces flying off, the motor was in flames,” she said. “It was just so shocking to see.”

Wreckage near the Sterling Highway led to the temporary closure of the roadway Friday morning.

Legislators mourned Knopp’s sudden death on Friday and released statements describing the lawmaker as a hard worker, a one-of-a-kind leader and a true Alaskan who will be missed by many.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered the United States flag and Alaska state flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of Knopp for three days.

“The First Lady and I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to Representative Knopp’s family as they mourn his untimely passing,” Dunleavy said in a statement. “Throughout his 42 years on the Kenai Peninsula, Gary became well known as an avid outdoorsman, a skilled pilot, and a dedicated public servant. His presence will no doubt be missed by those he faithfully served.”

Knopp, a Republican from Kenai, was elected to the state House in 2016 after serving on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly.

He worked for many years as a general contractor and enjoyed flying, diving, hunting and golfing, according to his bio on the Legislature’s website.

Senate President Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, described Knopp’s death as a heartbreaking tragedy.

“More than a legislator, Gary Knopp was a husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend. He will be tremendously missed,” she said.

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, said he was devastated and shocked to learn about the crash and Knopp’s death.

Rep. Steve Thompson, R-Fairbanks, described Knopp as “one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.