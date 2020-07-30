Hope resident reportedly killed in bear attack

A Hope resident was killed by a bear Wednesday night, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said they received reports around 10 p.m. of a fatal mauling in the Hope area of the Chugach National Forest.

The resident had been clearing a trail about a mile behind his property, which is located off mile 8 of the Hope Highway, troopers said in an online report.

“His wife became concerned when he was overdue, and their dog, which had been with him, returned home alone,” the report said.

Family and friends later found his body. Troopers said he had wounds consistent with a bear attack.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are responding to the area.

