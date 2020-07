Mandy Nguyen (nu-wen) hosts on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Today we’ll spend the whole hour with the winners of the Rasmuson Foundation’s yearly Individual Artist Awards. Join us as we talk with Crystal Worl, Christy Namee Eriksen, Lily Hope, Annie Bartholomew, and Corinna Cook about their lives, their work, and their art.

That’s Thursday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.