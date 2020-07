Cheryl Snyder hosts on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

On today’s show, we’ll hear how the Zach Gordon Youth Center is connecting young adults with trail improvement work through Youth Employment in Parks (YEP). Rasmuson awardee Sarah Campen talks about her work, and the Deputy City Manager will give us an update on COVID-19 in the city and borough of Juneau .

On Shore Breeze Low Tide, 2020 (image courtesy of Sarah Campen) This Place This Sound, 2014-2015, in partnership with the NYC based artist collective Link-Link Club and Gustavus artist Hank Lentfer (image courtesy of Sarah Campen) We Value These (2018); collaborative community dance video showcasing leadership values (image courtesy of Sarah Campen)

That’s Wednesday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.