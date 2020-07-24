Person jailed briefly at Lemon Creek Correctional Center tests positive for COVID-19

A person who was jailed briefly at Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The city’s emergency operations center reports that the person was isolated during their time at the facility, but the positive test result came back after they were released.

Department of Corrections spokesperson Sarah Gallagher said the person was released Wednesday. Public health officials have since ordered them to isolate from other people.

A police officer and a correctional center employee, who both had contact with the person, are also quarantining while they await test results.

Gallagher said no other inmates at the facility have tested positive recently. The facility previously saw an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff in April and May.