As COVID-19 cases rise, three states say travelers from Alaska should quarantine

Alaska has been added to travel advisory lists for three East Coast states.

Travelers arriving in or returning to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from Alaska must now self-quarantine for 14 days.

The travel advisories apply to states where positive COVID-19 test rates are on the rise. The restrictions for Alaska travelers took effect Tuesday.

Alaska’s total number of resident COVID-19 cases rose by more than a quarter last week.

All travelers arriving in Alaska from out of state still must either quarantine for two weeks or test negative 72 hours before their departure and again when they arrive.