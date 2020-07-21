KTOO

Coronavirus | Southcentral

For the second day in a row, Anchorage sees record high numbers of residents with COVID-19

by


Anchorage recorded a record high number of residents with COVID-19 on Monday for the second straight day.

State health officials are reporting they’ve identified 109 new cases statewide, including 92 residents and 17 non-residents. There were no new deaths.

Of the resident cases, 64 were from Anchorage, with five each from Fairbanks and Wasilla; three from Soldotna; two from Homer; and one each from Eagle River, Juneau, Kenai, Kotzebue, Palmer, Seward, Sitka, Sutton-Alpine and five small communities spread throughout the state.

The non-residents include six in Juneau who are part of the outbreak at the Alaska Glacier Seafoods plant.

The total number of hospitalizations in the pandemic increased by five, to 105.

Reader Interactions

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.
X