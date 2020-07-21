For the second day in a row, Anchorage sees record high numbers of residents with COVID-19





Anchorage recorded a record high number of residents with COVID-19 on Monday for the second straight day.

State health officials are reporting they’ve identified 109 new cases statewide, including 92 residents and 17 non-residents. There were no new deaths.

Of the resident cases, 64 were from Anchorage, with five each from Fairbanks and Wasilla; three from Soldotna; two from Homer; and one each from Eagle River, Juneau, Kenai, Kotzebue, Palmer, Seward, Sitka, Sutton-Alpine and five small communities spread throughout the state.

The non-residents include six in Juneau who are part of the outbreak at the Alaska Glacier Seafoods plant.

The total number of hospitalizations in the pandemic increased by five, to 105.