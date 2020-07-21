Alaska hospitality association asks Dunleavy for mandates instead of recommendations

A large Alaska hospitality group is asking Governor Dunleavy to implement binding statewide mandates on the restaurant and bar industry instead of its current recommendations, which are voluntary.

In an open letter to Dunleavy, the Alaska Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant and Retailers Association cited an internal survey of its members that found over 80% of its 800 members would support mandates instead of recommendations. More than 60% supported mandates on specific issues such as requiring employees to wear face coverings and keeping guest logs to help with contact tracing in the event of an outbreak.

The letter cites one survey respondent who argued that without mandates, business owners must balance public health with the preferences of customers who don’t want to wear masks. So far, Dunleavy has said he supports recommendations over mandates statewide and says that most Alaskans have been complying with those recommendations.

In an emailed comment on the letter, spokesperson Jeff Turner wrote that the governor is engaged in “productive discussions”’ with the industry representatives on balancing customer safety with keeping hospitality businesses open.