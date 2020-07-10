Bartlett Regional Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Juneau

An employee at Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was one of 51 new resident cases state health officials identified on Thursday.

Bartlett spokesperson Katie Bausler said they don’t believe any patients were exposed.

“The staff member didn’t go into patient rooms,” she said.

But, there are other hospital staff who may have been exposed. They are being tested for the virus, she said.

Cumulatively, 47 Juneau residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of six non-residents who are in Juneau. According to a press release from the city, public health nurses are tracking 57 people in the City and Borough of Juneau who have been in close contact with someone who has a confirmed case.