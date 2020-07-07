State’s top doctor lays out four ways to reduce COVID-19 exposure

Update – This story was written by KTOO and Alaska Public Media’s Andrew Kitchenman

Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said that Alaskans can slow the spread of COVID-19 by minimizing just four risks.

During a news conference with Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Tuesday, Zink said that one of those risks is enclosed spaces.

“So the more you can keep those windows open, with the light out and the more you can be outside, the better off we’re all going to be,” she said.

The other risks include spending more time near others; being in dense crowds; and forcefully exhaling air, like through sneezing, coughing, yelling and singing.

The risks are becoming clearer as scientists spend more time studying how the coronavirus spreads.

Zink said face coverings are now seen as more important in stopping the disease’s spread than they were early on.

“I think there was so much focus initially kind of on touching surfaces and the data has just become more and more clear that the spread can really happen in closed, confined spaces via microdroplets and people talking in enclosed spaces,” she said.

And that information is becoming important as state officials talk with business owners about their plans, including examining their heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

“We’re talking a lot more about things like air circulations in businesses. Again, windows open, (and assessing) HVAC systems, to be able to make sure that they aren’t having that disease circulate within an office building or business,” she said.

Zink said the protective measures businesses take now can keep them open even if an employee or customer contracts the disease, because they can stop it from spreading further.

A Department of Health and Social Services website has information to assist businesses.

State health officials reported that another Alaskan has died with COVID-19 and there are 23 new infections: 19 Alaskans and four non-residents.

That brings the total number of cases among Alaskans to 1,184, with 560 recovered cases and 607 active cases. This is the 17th death, and at least four of the Alaskans died out of state.

They’ve imposed public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov

