Hiker dies after apparent fall near Juneau’s Perseverance Trail

A man is dead after an apparent hiking accident near Juneau’s Perseverance Trail on Friday, July 3.

The Juneau Police Department reports that the victim was a 36-year-old man. His name and hometown have not yet been disclosed.

Capital City Fire/Rescue Chief Rich Etheridge says the man suffered a massive head injury.

Etheridge says some members of Juneau Mountain Rescue were already in the area and responded to the scene. The Alaska State Troopers also responded.

“We sent two of our paramedics up to Basin Road on a helicopter,” said Etheridge. “They were able to load the patient up and start doing an assessment. [They] took him straight to Bartlett [Regional] Hospital.”

Etheridge says the hiker was declared dead at the hospital. .

The exact location, elevation, and circumstances of the accident are still under investigation.

Note: This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.